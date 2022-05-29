Health Minister appreciates Vemulawada hospital doctors

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:21 PM, Sun - 29 May 22

File Photo

Rajanna-Sircilla: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday appreciated Vemulawada area hospital doctors for successfully completing knee replacement operation.

The doctors of the newly constructed Vemulawada area hospital have successfully completed a second knee replacement operation on Sunday. Hospital staff posted the details and photos of the operation on the twitter accounts of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao and Health Minister T Harish Rao.

Responding to the tweet, Harish Rao said “Congratulations to the team of doctors and medical staff @ areahospitalvmd for their successful accomplishment, looking forward to many more success stories”

Few days ago, the first knee replacement operation was done in the hospital.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .