Health wing to seek help from Panchangam experts to avoid C-sections in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:35 PM, Thu - 5 May 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: To encourage normal deliveries and curb C-sections in the government hospitals, the health department will take the help of Panchangam experts, who are much-sought after by would-be parents to come up with the exact ‘muhurtam’ (auspicious day and time) so that pregnant women can undergo caesarean section and deliver the baby.

To this effect, Health Minister, T Harish Rao has directed health officials to collaborate with District Collectors and hold a meeting with Panchangam experts in all the districts of Telangana. “We should urge Panchangam experts not to advice or suggest auspicious dates to couples who are expecting to become parents. The local health authorities and district administration will also work closely with gynaecologists involved in private practice so that caesarean sections can be curbed,” he said at a review meeting on Thursday.

The health department will also provide incentives to healthcare workers in government hospitals who conduct the maximum number of natural deliveries, instead of C-sections. “The 4 antenatal check-up that will be conducted during the course of the pregnancy at government health care facilities will also go a long way in ensuring safe deliveries are conducted,” Harish Rao said.

In the coming weeks, Aarogyasri healthcare insurance facilities across all the Primary Health Care (PHCs) will be rolled-out, he said. In the review meeting, the Minister directed health authorities to quickly conclude the skill upgradation programme of all the health care workers in PHCs, so that health care services under Aarogyasri insurance scheme can be launched.

