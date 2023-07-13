Healthy monsoon greens to include in your diet

Hyderabad: The monsoon season brings forth an array of vibrant and nutrient-rich greens that are a boon for our health. These healthy monsoon greens, packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants offer a delicious and nourishing way to embrace the rainy season. Here are a few monsoon greens that one should include in their diet which will help keep you healthy.

Taro leaves

Taro leaves, known as Arbi Patta, are heart-shaped leaves that boast a wealth of nutrients. They are an excellent source of calcium, potassium, and vitamins A and C. They also contribute to digestive health, support bone strength, boost immunity, and aid in managing blood pressure.

Spinach

This leaf takes centre stage during the monsoon season, bursting with iron, calcium, and Vitamins A, C, and K, spinach offers many health benefits. It promotes healthy digestion, maintains good vision, and boosts immunity.

Drumstick leaves

Derived from the moringa tree, these are small, delicate leaves. They are a rich source of antioxidants, vitamins A, B6, and C, iron, and calcium. These leaves promote healthy skin, improve digestion, enhance immune function, and provide anti-inflammatory benefits.

Chaulai leaves

Amaranth, known as chaulai leaves, is another monsoon green that has many health benefits. Its red, green, and purple leaves are rich in calcium, iron, magnesium, and proteins. This leaf is known for its ability to boost energy levels, improve digestion, and support cardiovascular health.

Turmeric leaves

Known for its medicinal properties, these leaves contain curcumin, a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compound. They contribute to liver health, aid in digestion, and possess antimicrobial properties.

Kulfa

Purslane or Kulfa are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins A, C, and E, and minerals like potassium and magnesium. Purslane offers anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It aids in digestion, supports heart health, and boosts the immune system.

Water cress

Water cress or Kurdu, is a nutritional powerhouse, loaded with vitamins A, C, and K, calcium, iron, and antioxidants. Kurdu supports bone health, boosts immune functions, aids in digestion, and promotes healthy skin.