Makka Buttas hit Hyderabad markets

13 July 23

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The much-awaited arrival of Makka Buttas, roasted corn on the cob synonymous with the monsoon season, has finally graced the markets of Hyderabad.

The vibrant yellow kernels have left food enthusiasts eager to sink their teeth into this seasonal delicacy. However, due to a relatively weak monsoon onset, the joy of savouring these golden treats comes with a slight pinch to the pocket.

As clouds envelop the city, street corners are transformed into corn bazaars, where vendors display their freshly harvested Makka Buttas. The aroma of roasted corn fills the air, and the sizzling sound of corn kernels popping invites passersby to indulge in this beloved monsoon ritual.

A local corn vendor, Raju, with a wide grin on his face, said, “Makka Buttas are like little bursts of sunshine during the monsoon season. People eagerly wait for them,.”

This year, however, the scarcity of rainfall in the early monsoon months has impacted the availability and affordability of these beloved treats. Farmers have struggled to cultivate corn due to the irregular and insufficient rains. As a result, the prices of Makka Buttas have experienced a slight spike.

Despite the elevated prices, Hyderabad residents are not deterred from relishing this seasonal delight. Families and friends gather around street carts, their laughter and chatter echoing amidst the aroma of roasting corn.

“These golden corn cobs are not just a snack; they are a slice of our culture and tradition. Every monsoon, they bring a sense of comfort and nostalgia. Despite the slight increase in prices, our customers understand the challenges faced by farmers and continue to support us,” says vendor Shyam.

As the monsoon progresses, farmers remain hopeful that the rains will become more consistent, bolstering the corn crop.