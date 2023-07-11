Godavari flood management: Kothagudem Collector tells officials to ensure zero loss of life

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Tue - 11 July 23

Collector Anudeep D inspected Vista complex area at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district on Tuesday.

Kothagudem: District Collector Anudeep Durishetty has directed officials to be prepared to ensure zero loss of life in case of floods in river Godavari in this monsoon.

The Collector held a meeting on preparatory measures with officials of departments concerned and inspected low lying areas on the banks of the river at Bhadrachalam in the district on Tuesday. He told officials to prepare a comprehensive flood management plan.

Residents in villages that would be affected by floods have to be made aware of the relief and rehabilitation measures. Officials have to make plans to shift the villages to relief shelters based on the topography and irrigation department contour reports in accordance with the flood level.

People usually have a wait and see attitude, however, flood officials have to seek assistance from police to shift residents in flood affected areas without delay. Pregnant women in flood affected villages have to be identified and steps to shift them to hospitals have to be taken, he said.

Durishetty directed the district civil supplies officer to stock essential commodities required for the next five months. Telephone numbers of residents in areas that face the threat of flooding or submergence need to be collected in order to alert them, Durishetty suggested.

Similarly required numbers of life jackets, expert swimmers, country boats and power boats have to be kept ready. Arrangements have to be made to supply uninterrupted power supply even if the flood level reaches 70 feet. Sand bags have to be kept ready to protect tanks in case a breach and prior inspection of tanks has to be made. Motors with 500 horsepower capacity were available at Vista complex to pump drainage water and officials should have an emergency plan to procure additional motors, he noted.

Measures to prevent sluice leakages at Manubothula cheruvu, Kotha Colony, Vista complex and Reddy Colony have to be taken. Preparations have to be made to supply drinking water and water tankers have to be readied in case of emergency, the Collector said.

For monitoring the flood relief works sectorial and zonal officials would be appointed. Control rooms that serve round the clock have to be set up at Bhadrachalam sub-Collector office along with mandal and district level. Relief centres should be equipped with all facilities, he added.

Additional Collector K Venkateshwarlu, ASP Paritosh Pankaj and Bhadrachalam RDO Ratna Kalyani were present.