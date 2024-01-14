Monsoon damage repairs still pending in Telangana

Of the 1,706 works, 959 have been grounded, 473 completed and 274 works are still pending.

Published Date - 14 January 2024

Hyderabad: The last monsoon had left a massive trail of devastation, with several roads damaged and breaches to culverts.

Though the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department executed many repair works, several works are still pending for varied reasons, including dearth of funds.In the aftermath of the monsoon, the department had shortlisted 1,706 works to be taken up at a cost of Rs.2,014.76 crore.

Of the 1,706 works, 959 have been grounded, 473 completed and 274 works are still pending. In all, the department had identified 2802.90 km road surface damages, 1,449 cross drainage works and 864 breaches to culverts and others.

These works include both temporary restoration works at a cost of Rs.168.45 crore and permanent restoration works with Rs.1,846.31 crore.

The government in the past had sanctioned Rs.935 crore and accordingly 473 works were completed, including permanent works and 959 several others have also been grounded. Due to the delay in completion of works, villagers in many areas were finding it tough to reach their destinations.

Apart from losing time in travel, the bad condition of roads was resulting in lot of physical stress for motorists.

To expedite road repair works, the department has recently sought Rs.58 crore for taking up temporary works, covering a length of 626.01 kms. Regarding the 274 works that are still pending works, a senior official said there was no response for 141 tenders floated for executing works from the contractors.

This was mainly due to the delay in clearing bills and other reasons.

This apart, bids were filed for 22 works but agreement was not signed to execute the works. About 52 works agreements were signed by the contractors but works have not been commenced, the official said. “If the contractors failed to complete the works as per the stipulated terms and deadline, action would be initiated against them” the official added. EOM