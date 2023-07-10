6 places for monsoon snacking in Hyderabad

It is the chai and pakoda time of the year and this city is full of places that serve monsoon snacks. we have some options for you as well!

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 06:39 PM, Mon - 10 July 23

Hyderabad: It is the chai and pakoda time of the year and this city is full of places that serve monsoon snacks. So, go and grab your chai or coffee with some pakodas and samosas at these places that you should not miss out on! If you prefer hot chocolate and croissants, then we have some options for you as well!

Nimrah Cafe and Bakery

Nimrah Cafe located in Ghansi Bazaar, Old City, always attracts people for their chai and biscuits. They offer delicious Irani chai with puffs, Osmania biscuits, coconut cookies, Maska Bun, Dilkhush, toast, bread, and others.

Chai Pani

Located in Jubilee Hills, Chai Pani is known for its assortment of hot beverages and snacks. They serve crispy samosas, pakodas, and vada pavs that pair well with their flavoured teas.

Lamakaan

This cultural space at Banjara Hills is a hub for music, art, and snacks! They serve a variety of snacking options, including a kadak chai. You can enjoy the weather with their assortments of snacks like samosas, pakodas, sandwiches, and other quick bites while enjoying and engaging in conversations, artistic experiences, and performances.

Cafe Niloufer

Famous for its Irani chai, this place has a few branches across the city, but if you are planning to visit with family you can visit their lounge at Banjara Hills. They offer a variety of vegetarian snacks along with your tea like patties, sandwiches, French fries, spring rolls, and others.

Pista House

With many outlets in the city, Pista House is popular for its haleem and other non-vegetarian dishes while they also serve delicious snacks with tea in the evenings to enjoy. They serve one of the best puffs along with their Irani chai; they also serve Osmania biscuits, maska bun, and other snacking options.

Fonce Chocolatier

Coming to those who choose Hot Chocolate and Croissants over chai and pakoda, this place at Jubilee Hills offers Italian Classic Hot Chocolate which is made with imported dark coverture chocolate and served with raspberry marshmallows made in-house. Take their butter croissants and dip them in the hot chocolate – it’s the best combination you would have ever had.