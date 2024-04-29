Heat forces candidates to look for cooler campaigning spots

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 April 2024, 07:24 PM

Karimnagar: In the wake of the soaring summer temperatures, political parties and their candidates are looking at cool spots to campaign.

Instead of mobilizing people for street corner meetings and other public meetings on a regular basis, political leaders are now seen visiting areas where people gather usually, such as morning walking spots, worksites of the National Employment Guarantee Scheme and other similar spots.

Walkers are the most easily accessible since they too choose the cooler periods of the day, as a result of which candidates are seen visiting each and every morning walkers’ spots in their parliament constituencies and seeking votes by explaining about their priorities if they were elected to the Lok Sabha.

With educated and influential people also frequenting such walking areas, candidates are targeting walkers in particular.

The trend has caught up with television and YouTube channels as well, with it becoming a trend to organize debates on current subjects with morning walkers.

As for NREGS work sites, there are many people heading to such spots since there is reportedly not much work available in farm fields. Dr B Madhavi, wife of Karimnagar BRS candidate B Vinod Kumar, is said to have triggered this trend while campaigning on behalf of her husband.

She visited work sites and requested labourers to exercise their votes for her husband. Vinod Kumar and Nizamabad Congress candidate T Jeevan Reddy also met NREGS labourers at their work sites.

On Monday, Dharmapuri MLA Adluri Laxman Kumar met labourers at Kapparaopet of Velgatur mandal while Peddapalli legislature Ch Vijayaramana Rao campaigned at NREGS work sites in Nimmapalli, Nittur, Thurkala Maddikunta, Palitham and Gopaiahpalli of Peddapalli mandal while campaigning for their parties.

On the other hand, with the heat turning unbearable, most political parties are trying to avoid large public meetings and roadshows before 5 pm and are preferring roadshows at night, mostly after 6 pm.

Speaking to Telangna Today, former district libraries chairman and TRSV leader Ponnam Anil Kumar Goud said they were campaigning only in the morning and evening due to the heat.