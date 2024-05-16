Employees associations demand 50 pc fitment in Telangana

Hyderabad: Employees associations from different departments were seeking a 40 to 50 percent fitment, citing escalating prices of commodities and other reasons with the Second Pay Revision Commission (PRC).

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had held a meeting with the employees in March this year and promised to address issues of government employees and teachers. With the State government likely to present the regular annual budget in June, the big question is whether the government would consider the employees’ demands, especially with regard to fitment.

The State government had constituted the second PRC headed by former Finance Secretary N Siva Shankar last October. Accordingly, employees associations from different departments are submitting their representations before the PRC. After the first PRC headed by CR Biswal submitted its reports in December 2020, the then State government had announced a 30 percent fitment to government employees and pensioners with monetary benefits from April 2020 and notional benefit from July 2018. Now, the N Shiva Shankar committee is getting requests from different employees associations over fitment.

The Telangana Revenue Employees Welfare Association has demanded a 40 percent fitment for the employees. Revenue department plays a crucial role in the administration but compared to other departments, there was lot of difference in pay scales. “A Deputy Tahsildar’s salary was far lesser than a section officer working in the Secretariat. Our pay scales should be on par with the MPOs in Panchayat Raj and Rural Development and Assistant Registrar cadre working in the cooperative department. Junior Assistants should be paid on par with Junior Inspectors,” an association leader said.

The Telangana State Civil Services (Executive Branch) Deputy Collectors Association advocated for equitable pay scales for Deputy Collectors commensurate with their extensive responsibilities and wanted a revised pay scale on par with the Assistant Secretaries to the Government. They emphasized the disparity in pay scales between Special Grade Deputy Collectors and comparable positions. They demanded pay scales aligned with Deputy Secretaries to Government.

The Progressive Recognised Teachers’ union TS demanded a 50 percent fitment with a minimum salary of Rs.35,000. PRTU TS president P Sripal Reddy wanted the CPS to be abolished and implementation of the old pension system.

Likewise, the TGOs a wanted 40 percent fitment with minimum salary of Rs.32,000 with a maximum salary of Rs.2,95,460 for the employees. The Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers union Central – Hyderabad wanted 51 percent fitment with minimum salary of Rs.35,000. The second PRC should be effective from July 1, 2023, they demanded.