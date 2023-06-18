| Heatwave Conditions To Prevail In Andhra Pradesh For Next Two Days

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:22 PM, Sun - 18 June 23

Representational Image

Amaravati: The state will continue to experience a heatwave for the next two days, with temperatures reaching 45 degrees Celsius. Recently, a few mandals in Kakinada recorded a daytime temperature of 46.8 degrees Celsius, which is the highest recorded this season. In Vizinagaram district, Bondapalli mandal registered a temperature of 45.1 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature reached 29.2 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, approximately 18 mandals reported temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius. According to the bulletin released by the Indian Meteorological Department, there is a likelihood of a heatwave occurring in isolated areas of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also expected in isolated locations across North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema.

Additionally, gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph are predicted in isolated areas of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema.