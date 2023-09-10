Heavy downpour lashes parts of Hyderabad on Sunday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad has forecasted a similar weather pattern for the coming four days

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:18 PM, Sun - 10 September 23

City dwellers witnessed continuous light rainfall throughout the day. Photo: Surya Sridhar.

Hyderabad: Intense downpour, accompanied by severe thundershowers and lightning, lashed many parts of Hyderabad on Sunday evening. City dwellers witnessed continuous light rainfall throughout the day.

Musheerabad and Golconda in the city received the highest rainfall at 43 mm, followed by Saroornagar at 40 mm and Serelingampally at 38 mm.

Other areas such as Khairatabad, Lakdi-ka-pul, Kukatpally, Uppal, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Koti, Sultan Bazar, LB Nagar, Malakpet, and Dilsukhnagar, among others, also recorded rainfall above 20 mm.

The day saw overcast skies, with a maximum temperature at 28.4 degree Celsius. For the next four days, the temperature is expected to be around 27-28 degree Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad has forecasted a similar weather pattern for the coming four days.

Meanwhile, in Telangana, districts including Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy, Wanaparthy, Nalgonda, Siddipet, Yadari Bhongir, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Medak, Siddipet, Jagtial, Adilabad, Mancherial, among others have received moderate to heavy showers.

Kangti and Sigarpoor in Sangareddy received the highest rainfall at 60 and 51.3 mm respectively. Moderate to heavy rains are expected in the State until September 14 along with thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls.

