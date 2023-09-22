Heavy downpour soaks Hyderabad, more in store

Published Date - 11:15 AM, Fri - 22 September 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad awoke to a surprise downpour as heavy rains swept through the city on Friday. The rain began in the late hours of Thursday and continued its intensity until around 4 am, leaving the city soaked.

The day that followed remained overcast, with a noticeable drop in the maximum temperature, providing some respite from the heat.

According to data available until 8:30 am, several areas in the city experienced significant rainfall. Jubilee Hills topped the list with a remarkable 70.3 mm of rain, closely followed by Banjara Hills with 67.3 mm and Mehdipatnam with 65.5 mm. Nampally recorded 63.8 mm of rain, while Mondamarket also received 63.8 mm, and Asifnagar saw 60 mm of rainfall.

Weather experts have predicted “generally cloudy sky with moderate rain” on Friday.