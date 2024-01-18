Heavy, medium motor vehicles prohibited in Cyberabad during these hours

18 January 2024

Hyderabad: In view of the increasing vehicular traffic congestion, the Cyberabad Traffic Police have prohibited heavy and medium motor vehicles plying in its limits between 7am to 11.30 am and 4 pm to 10.30 pm. Also, the construction and demolition vehicles are prohibited on roads from 6 am to 10.30 pm.

Elaborating on the guidelines further, DCP (Traffic) DV Srinivasa Rao said all heavy, goods and slow moving vehicles were prohibited on all the flyovers in Cyberabad. “Any heavy vehicles plying during prohibited hours will be fined for the first time as per relevant sections of the MV Act and for the second time the vehicles will be seized and handed over to the Regional Transport Authorities,” he said.

Officials said most of the establishments including multiplexes, shopping malls, hotels, bar and restaurants were allowing their customers to park on the roads thus obstructing free flow of traffic. “If found such parking on road, action will be initiated as per the provisions of law,” the DCP warned.

Officials further requested pedestrians to use foot paths, pedestrian signals, pedestrian crossings or foot over bridges to avoid accidents.

Apart from this, auto drivers, cab drivers and other transport vehicle drivers plying within Cyberabad should wear uniform. If the vehicle is driven on the wrong route and causes an accident, it will be punishable under Section 304 (II) IPC, which is culpable homicide not amounting to murder.