Heavy rains breach 101 tanks across Telangana

Hyderabad: As many as 101 tanks including three tanks in Hyderabad city suffered breaches due to heavy inflows caused by incessant rains across the State over the last 10 days. The Water Resources (irrigation) department officials have already begun repair and restoration works, to prevent inundation in areas adjacent to these tanks.

As per initial estimations, about Rs 10 crore are required to complete temporary repairs of these tanks. Another Rs 40 crore are needed to carry out permanent repairs and restoration works.

Speaking to mediapersons at Jala Soudha here, Principal Secretary for Water Resources Rajat Kumar said around 185 tanks in Hyderabad and adjoining municipalities are brimming with rain water to their full capacity, due to the heavy downpour. He said all the tanks in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas have surplus water. “The city is affected by heavy rains which were unprecedented in over 100 years. Hyderabad had witnessed more than 50 per cent of an entire year’s rain within a week. Such heavy rains were unforeseen and resulted in filling of all 185 tanks in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas,” he said.

Due to the heavy rains, three tanks — APPA Cheruvu, Palle Cheruvu and Gurram Cheruvu have breached. Further, minor damages were reported to another 53 tanks in the city. While the officials have already initiated repair works, the Water Resources department has constituted 15 technical teams led by senior engineers and other experts as per the instructions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Rajat Kumar said these technical teams will inspect all the 185 tanks and submit a report on the precautionary measures to be taken in case of receiving more flood water.

The technical teams will also examine and report any possibility of breaches as well as take measures needed to strengthen the bunds to avoid any breaches. They will continuously monitor the situation at these tanks and coordinate with other departments to alert and shift people residing in low-lying areas. “We will examine the measures taken by cities like Mumbai and Chennai which are frequently flooded. Necessary measures will be taken for prevention of similar floods in Hyderabad. However, this is a manageable situation and hopefully, restore normalcy soon,” he said.

The senior IAS officer urged people not to believe in rumours of breaches to tanks and urged them to cooperate with the officials. He also urged them not to treat these surplus tanks as picnic spots or selfie-point. “Treat them seriously. If you do any mistake, you might lose your lives. Please move out only for essential needs,” he said, cautioning about heavy rains predicted over next two-three days.

Rajat Kumar emphasised the need to take encroachment of nalas and tanks seriously. He said steps have been initiated in coordination between the Revenue, Water Resources, HMDA and GHMC in Hyderabad to remove these encroachments. He said as per instructions of the Chief Minister, a detailed survey of assets of Water Resources department has been conducted and identified that about 12.5 lakh acres covering reservoirs, tanks, canals and other water resources under the department. The officials have commenced necessary measures to protect them.

