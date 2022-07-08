| Heavy Rains Cause Loss Of Lives In Telangana Stay On Alert Says Imd

Heavy rains cause loss of lives in Telangana; stay on alert says IMD

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:35 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Photo:Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: A woman and her child died when a sidewall of their house collapsed on them at Padmanagar in Nalgonda and life was thrown out of gear at many places following heavy rains across the State on Friday.

More is in store as the Met department forecast says heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur at several areas during the next two days in the State. Red alert has been issued for Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircillaa and Siddipet districts.

Heavy to Very Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagityal, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy districts.

Incessant rains have been lashing the State since early hours of Friday leaving several streets and low lying areas flooded in a few districts. Overflowing streams disrupted traffic flow at many places and affected coal production at SCCL opencast mines in Khammam and in Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts.

Traffic on the Koduru – Suryapet route was affected due to overflowing flood waters. The Panal bypass road in Nalgonda town was flooded with rain water, forcing motorists to take detours. Similarly, rains have been lashing parts of Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Mahabubnagar districts.

Among all the districts, Munagala in Suryapet recorded 70.5 mm rainfall, Khanapur in Khammam received 69.5 mm and Dornakal in Mahabubabad recorded 67 mm rainfall till Friday evening.

Following the rains, there are steady inflows into different irrigation projects across the State. Due to the heavy inflow of flood water into Kinnerasani project in Kothagudem district, officials released 3500 cusecs downstream. Similarly, there were inflows into Singur, Manjeera, Sripada Yellampally and Tungabhadra projects.

Following the Met department’s heavy rains forecast, police and revenue officials appealed to the people to vacate dilapidated buildings and not to stay in low lying areas.

The Narayanpet police urged the people to dial 100 or call on the control room number 94924-41100 in case of any emergency. Likewise, Wanaparthy police too have asked the people to dial 100, or call on the control room number 08545-223331 or on the district police whatsapp number 63039-23200.