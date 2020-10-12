Heavy rains: Hyderabad CP asks officials to stay alert

CP Anjani Kumar asked officials to be alert, especially at lowlying areas along the Musi River, Tank Bund, Mir Alam and other areas where inundation issues are reported usually

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar has asked all the SHOs/ACPs to be on alert in view of the heavy rains expected in the city in the next 72 hours.

Anjani Kumar asked officials to be alert, especially at low-lying areas along the Musi River, Tank Bund, Mir Alam and other areas where inundation issues are reported usually. He asked the SHOs to monitor the rainfall and alert the authorities concerned to minimize inconvenience to citizens and also asked all senior officers to coordinate with the local municipal, revenue, irrigation and other department officials in shifting people to function halls and other temporary shelters wherever needed.

Senior traffic officials were asked to ensure hassle free flow of traffic on important routes wherever possible. The situation is being monitored from the command and control center and necessary instructions are being issued to the ground level officials.

