Heavy rains lash erstwhile Medak district

Several streams such as Nallavagu, Haldi Vagu, Pedda Vagu, Nakkavagu and others streams were in spate following the incessant rains

By | Published: 8:33 pm

Sanagreddy: Sangareddy, Siddipet and Medak districts witnessed heavy rains throughout Wednesday and Thursday barring some isolated places.

Several streams such as Nallavagu, Haldi Vagu, Pedda Vagu, Nakkavagu and others streams were in spate following the incessant rains. A majority of the minor irrigation tanks are overflowing. While two persons were swept away in a stream near Zaheerabad on Wednesday night, a couple were electrocuted near Narayankhed in Sangareddy district. Roads have been damaged in several places.

Also read Heavy rains cause breach in Yedula Diversion Canal in Mahabubnagar

Due to heavy rains, the filter bed pipeline at Komaticheruvu was washed away forcing Mission Bhagiratha officials to suspend supply of water to over 80 villages in Siddipet Assembly constituency.

Medak district recorded 38.6mm rainfall during the past 24 hours at 8.30 am on Thursday while Sangareddy district recorded 36.4mm rainfall.

While Nallavagu project, built across Nallavagu stream, has been overflowing for over three days, Ghanpur anicut, built across river Manjira at Edupayala temple, was receiving heavy inflows. It has been overflowing since Wednesday night. The water is flowing through the Edupayala Temple since river Manjira was receiving heavy inflows.

While Tekmal Mandal has received 133mm rainfall, Regodde Mandal in Medak district received 109 mm rain. Vatpally Mandal and Andole Mandals in Sanagreddy district have experienced 96 and 85mm rainfall respectively.

Meanwhile, the Singur project has received the heaviest inflows of the season as Manjira’s catchment area witnessed heavy rains during the past couple of days. The project was receiving 66,000 cusecs of inflow at one time.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .