Heavy rains lash parts of Hyderabad; Yellow alert issued till September 30

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:57 PM, Wed - 27 September 23

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms hit most parts of Hyderabad on Wednesday, causing water logging, traffic curbs, and inconvenience to the evening commuters.

As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society, Golconda recorded the highest rainfall at 94 mm, followed by Sivarampalle at 72.8 mm, and Jubilee Hills at 61.8 mm. Other parts of the city including Mehedipatnam, Rajendranagar, Banjara Hills, Attapur, Kondapur, Khairatabad, Charminar, Nampally, Begumpet, Madhapur, Hitech City Alwal, Malkajgiri, also received massive rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad has issued a yellow warning in the city till September 30, indicating heavy downpours accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

Apart from Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts too received major rainfall on Wednesday. The forecast looked similar for the entire State as intense rainfalls are set to lash most districts for the coming three days. A yellow alert has also been issued to Telangana till September 30.

“Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershowers very likely to occur at MANY places over Telangana. Thunderstorm accompanied with Lightning very likely to occur at isolated places in few districts of Telangana (sic),” stated the release by IMD.

With Ganesh Immersion on Thursday, it’s important that organisers and participants take precautions, and plan according to the weather updates, ensuring the safety of everybody. Considering the anticipated traffic congestion, it’s advisable for citizens to remain indoors on Thursday.

