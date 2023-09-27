Ganesh immersion: Rachakonda police announces traffic restrictions

The Rachakonda police announced traffic restrictions at various places in view of Ganesh idol immersion event on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:14 PM, Wed - 27 September 23

At Saroornagar lake immersion point, vehicles will not be allowed towards Saroornagar Tank via Saroornagar post office side and Karmanghat side from 6 am on Thursday till 8 am the next day.

At Safilguda lake immersion point, heavy vehicles will not be allowed towards Malkajgiri from Mettuguda and diverted at Malkajgiri cross-roads.

General traffic from Malkajgiri will not be allowed towards Safilguda junction and traffic will not be allowed from AOC area towards Anandbagh and diverted towards Gouthamnagar. Traffic will not be allowed from Balaramnagar towards Safilguda and diverted towards Safilguda junction. Traffic from Vinayaknagar will not be allowed towards Safilguda junction and diverted towards DAV school.

At Kapra lake immersion point, the general traffic will not be allowed from Nethajinagar cross-roads and Yapral side towards Kapra Lake.

At Uppal, heavy vehicles from Chengicherla cross-roads towards Uppal will not be allowed towards Uppal cross roads and diverted towards NFC via IOCL and Chengicherla.

There will be restrictions on heavy vehicles on different routes including Bairamalguda to Champapet, Chengicherla to Uppal, Neredmet to Safilguda Tank, RK Puram to ECIL and Lalaguda T Junction to Mirjalguda.