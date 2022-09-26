Heavy rains lash several parts of Hyderabad on Monday; IMD issues yellow alert

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:21 PM, Mon - 26 September 22

Photo: Anand Dharmana The southern and central parts of Hyderabad reported massive thunderstorms that remained active for nearly an hour.

Hyderabad: Heavy rains accompanied with thunder lashed several parts of Hyderabad on Monday evening, bringing down the temperatures and inundating low-lying areas and busy thoroughfares. The torrential rain impacted the commuter traffic, as roads at vital junctions in Hyderabad came under sheets of rainwater.

The southern and central parts of Hyderabad reported massive thunderstorms that remained active for nearly an hour. Areas that reported widespread thundershowers include Uppal, Nagole, LB Nagar, Tarnaka, Boduppal, Amberpet, OU, Nampally, Abids, Mehdipatnam and Malakpet. Several parts of Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Ameerpet, and Punjagutta also received widespread showers.

After the brief lull, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms are likely to pound the State capital from Tuesday, triggered by a monsoon trough.

Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) predicts rain across the city for the next two days. Moderate rainfall (15.60 mm-64.40mm) is predicted at Charminar, LB Nagar, Rajendranagar, Malakpet, Falaknuma, and Chandrayangutta while only light rainfall is expected in other parts of the city on Tuesday.

All other districts in the State too are likely to witness light to moderate rain for the next two days. The India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad (IMD-H) has issued a yellow alert for Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Karimnagar, and Rajanna Sircilla districts on Tuesday.