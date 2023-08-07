Heavy rains: Nirmal farmers bear the brunt of nature fury

Crops such as cotton in 17,011 acres, soya bean in 12,666 acres, maize in 2,068 acres and red gram in 1,234 acres were affected by the downpours

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 06:27 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

Crops such as cotton in 17,011 acres, soya bean in 12,666 acres, maize in 2,068 acres and red gram in 1,234 acres were affected by the downpours

Nirmal/Mancherial: The recent heavy rains caused widespread losses to farmers by damaging various standing crops in both Nirmal and Mancherial districts.

As per a preliminary report, different crops being raised in 34,748 acres were affected by the torrential rains that lashed several parts of Nirmal district from July 25 to 28. Crops such as cotton in 17,011 acres, soya bean in 12,666 acres, maize in 2,068 acres and red gram in 1,234 acres were affected by the downpours.

Consequently, 18,047 farmers suffered losses due to the incessant rains in the district. Of them, 9,034 were cotton growers, while 5,560 farmers had raised soya bean crop. A total of 1,114 farmers of maize crop and 1,279 growers of red gram, 410 farmers of paddy crop and 631 farmers of turmeric crop were hit by the floods.

Soil erosion, sand casting

At the same time, 5,182 farmers suffered losses due to soil erosion caused in 9,832 acres and 2,716 farmers witnessed crop damage by casting of sand in their fields. A comprehensive assessment of crop damage will be taken up soon. Efforts are being made to extend all support to farmers who were affected by the heavy rains, an official said.

Meanwhile, various crops raised by 5,201 farmers in 9,065 acres were damaged by the incessant rains in Mancherial district. Cotton crop being grown in 7,652 acres and paddy raised in 1,410 acres were hit by the floods. Crops in 56 villages bore the brunt of nature’s fury. In Chennur, 2,143 farmers suffered crop damage in 4,200 acres.

Nirmal district registered an actual rainfall of 859 mm during the period when compared to 541 mm from June 1 to August 7, reflecting an excess by 59 percent. Except for Tanur, Basar, Sarangapur, Nirmal Rural, Laxmanachanda, Soan, Mamada and Dasturabad mandals, the remaining 11 mandals registered large excess rainfall so far.

The actual rainfall of Mancherial district was 647 mm, compared to normal rainfall of 549 mm in this monsoon. Jannaram, Dandepalli, Kasipet, Nennal, Bellampalli, Mandamarri, Mancherial, Naspur, Jaipur, Chennur and Kotapalli mandals saw excess rainfall. The remaining nine mandals witnessed normal rainfall.

Also Read Oil palm cultivation soars in Warangal district