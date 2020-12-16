Hectic lobbying for TPCC chief post

Several leaders including the Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy are camping in New Delhi to appraise the high command about the political situation in Telangana apart from selecting the new TPCC chief

Hyderabad: With the race for new Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief heating up, senior Congress leaders from the State started hectic lobbying in New Delhi to appease the high command for the coveted post in the party.

Several leaders including the former Minister and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy are camping in New Delhi to appraise the high command about the political situation in Telangana apart from selecting the new TPCC chief.

On Wednesday, Venkat Reddy met the Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. Sources said party working president A Revanth Reddy was also leaving no stone unturned in remaining as one of the main contenders for the post.

AICC Secretary and former MLA A Sampath Kumar also rushed to New Delhi after receiving a call from the high command, it is learnt. Sources said the high command was expected to complete the exercise of selecting the new president by this month end.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore had already completed consultations with senior Congress leaders to finalize the name and left for New Delhi on Saturday for submitting a detailed report to Sonia Gandhi.

He prepared the report after discussing the party affairs with over 160 leaders including former Ministers and MLAs, MLCs, former parliamentarians and Ex-PCC presidents among other senior leaders before preparing the report. Sources said the race for the TPPC president was mainly between party working president A Revanth Reddy, Venkata Reddy from Nalgonda, and Manthani MLA D Sreedhar Babu.

Another senior leader from the city said the high command should give a chance to a leader from Backward Class (BC) community this time to lead the party in the State as a national party did the same thing recently while appointing a BC leader to head the party in Telangana.

“We will abide by the high command’s decision whether the new TPPC president is from any community,” he said.

