Here’s how to activate Airtel 5G on your smartphones

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:02 PM, Fri - 7 October 22

New Delhi: Logo of Airtel at a stall of company's 5G Connected ambulances during the 6th India Mobile Congress at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, Saturday. PTI Photo. Airtel’s 5G speeds will be at least 20 to 30 times faster than what users get with the 4G networks.

Hyderabad: Airtel launched its 5G services in eight Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad on Thursday.

This 5G service will provide faster and lagging free Internet to Airtel users. Airtel’s 5G speeds will be at least 20 to 30 times faster than what users get with the 4G networks.

Which devices are compatible?

Airtel 5G services are available only on select devices as of now. According to the Airtel website, 5G models of Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, Realme, and OnePlus will support 5G Plus service. You can check the full list at https://www.airtel.in/5g-network/devices.html

The devices which don’t support 5G right now will get an over-the-air (OTA) update soon.

How to activate 5G services?

1. Go to the ‘Settings’ app on your smartphone

2. Select ‘Mobile network’

3. Select the SIM you want to check the 5G network for

4. Tap on the ‘Preferred network type’ option

5. From the list of network types, select the 5G network

6. If the 5G network is available in your area, you will see the 5G symbol after some time on the top row of your phone