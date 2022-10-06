Airtel starts 5G services in Hyderabad

Customers who have 5G smartphones can access the Airtel 5G Plus services on their existing data plans until the rollout is more widespread.

Hyderabad: Bharti Airtel started rolling out 5G services in Hyderabad and other select cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi. Customers in these cities will get 5G services in phases as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out.

Airtel 5G Plus claims to deliver 20 to 30 times higher speeds, better voice experience and fast call connect. Also, the network will consume less power.

“Airtel has been at the forefront of India’s telecom revolution for the last 27 years. Today marks one more step in our journey as we build out the finest network to deliver the best experience for our customers. Our solution will work on any 5G handset and the existing SIM that customers have,” said Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and CEO, Bharti Airtel.

The 5G will allow high definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more. It will revolutionise education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics. In the last one year, Airtel has demonstrated several use cases of 5G including India’s first live 5G network in Hyderabad, first 5G powered hologram, 5G connected ambulance and India’s first private 5G network with Bosch for boosting manufacturing productivity among others, a release said.