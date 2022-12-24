Here’s how to file revised IT return 

Individuals can file revised IT returns to claim a tax deduction on investments made, update their older returns, and correct personal information.
Hyderabad: We take utmost care while filing the income tax returns, but sometimes, taxpayers may identify a mistake only after filing the IT returns. However, it can be rectified by filing a revised return. If you fall under this category, then still there is an opportunity for you to file revised IT returns by December 31 (deadline) for the 2022-23 year.
As per Section 139(5) of the Income-tax Act, 1961, taxpayers are allowed to file revised returns within the deadline.
Individuals can file revised IT returns to claim a tax deduction on investments made, update their older returns, and correct personal information. There would be no penalty for making minor changes like the name change, filing the wrong return form, and mentioning the wrong bank details, but if it is for an upward revision of income, you may receive a notice from the IT department to pay the tax dues.
Once a revised return is filed, the original return is no more considered. Also, there is no limit on the number of times one can file the returns. However, frequent changes may lead to an inquiry from the IT department. It can be filed 3 months before the completion of the assessment year.
How to file