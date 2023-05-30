PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline: Here’s how to do it

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:32 PM, Tue - 30 May 23

Hyderabad: Have you linked your PAN to your Aadhaar card? No, then do it immediately because the deadline to link PAN to the Aadhaar card is June 30. Earlier, the Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline was postponed by the government from March 31 to June 30, 2023. All PAN cards that are not linked will become inoperative as of July 1, 2023, according to a statement from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) regulation states that “Rule 114AAA of the Income Tax Rule provides that, if the PAN of a person becomes inoperative, they will not be able to furnish, intimate, or quote their PAN and shall be liable to the consequences under the act for such failure.”

Before March 31, 2023, individuals who linked their PAN to their Aadhaar card did so for free; those who didn’t would be fined Rs 1,000. If the individual fails to link PAN to Aadhaar, it will become inoperative from July 1, 2023.

How to link a PAN to an Aadhaar card

Step 1: Go to the e-filing website, https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and login with your PAN and password.

Step 2: Click on the “Link Aadhaar”

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar number and your mobile number.

Step 4: Click on the “Send OTP”.

Step 5: Enter the OTP.

Step 6: Click on the “Link Aadhaar” button.

What happens if I don’t link my PAN to my Aadhaar?

If you do not link your PAN to your Aadhaar by the deadline, your PAN will become inoperative. This means that you will not be able to use your PAN for any financial transactions, such as filing your income tax return or opening a bank account.