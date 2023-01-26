Here’s Nani’s new poster of ‘Dasara’; teaser to release on January 30

26 January 23

Hyderabad: Natural Star Nani and Keerthy Suresh’s most-awaited mass action entertainer ‘Dasara’ is all set to release worldwide on March 30. Directed by debutant Srikanth Odela, the film marks the first pan-Indian release for Nani.

On Republic Day, a new poster of the actor has been dropped. In the poster, Nani, in a lungi, was seated on a bullet bike and was seen holding a stick with a small bulb. His rugged look amazed the fans on the internet. Sharing the poster, Nani wrote, “He will. #Dasara”.

The makers of the film, on Wednesday, announced that the film’s teaser will be unveiled on January 30. The announcement video showed a middle-aged villager lighting a beedi. When he threw the match stick, the fire broke out showing the teaser date.

The movie is being mounted on a large scale by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. Sathyan Sooryan ISC is roped in as the cinematographer while Navin Nooli is the editor. The music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

Along with Nani and Keerthy, Samuthirakani, Shamna Kasim, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Roshan Mathew, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab will be playing prominent characters. The film will hit theatres on March 30 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.