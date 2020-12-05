Here’s the full list of new GHMC corporators

TRS, which had campaigned on the plank of development, had party working president KT Rama Rao spearheading the pitch for keeping divisive forces at bay and to continue its journey towards becoming a global city

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: As the results of one of the most fiercely contested municipal corporation elections in the country came out on Friday, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi retained its position as the single largest party in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

Counting of votes polled on December 1 concluded without any untoward incidents, though there were several results that were being contested by different parties, with the close contest reflecting in the margins, many of which were by a few hundreds.

The TRS, which had campaigned on the plank of development of the city, had the party working president KT Rama Rao spearheading its pitch for keeping divisive forces at bay and to continue its journey towards becoming a global city. The Bharatiya Janata Party, on the other hand, flew down its national leaders, making the 12-day campaign a nationwide discussion, and now will be the main opposition in the GHMC. The once walled parts of the city, traditionally strongholds of the AIMIM, remained so, though the Old City too saw a lot of closely contested fights.

The polling, which saw the use of the paper ballot for the first time after the formation of the GHMC, was low at 46.55%, though it was the highest for the civic body in recent times. Of the 74,67,256 votes, only 34,50,331 votes were cast. Counting was done in 30 centres across the GHMC limits, with the counting of 1,926 postal ballots taken up first and then that of the conventional paper ballots. As many as 8,152 personnel were engaged in the counting exercise with 31 observers monitoring the proceedings.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .