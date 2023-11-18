World Cup final: Check out snaps from India and Australia practice sessions

Saturday, Nov 18, 2023
During the training session, the Indian team fine-tuned their skills under the watchful eyes of the coach Rahul Dravid.

18 November 23
Hyderabad: With less than a day to go until the World Cup final showdown between India and Australia, players from both sides were seen engaged in practice sessions.

During the training session, the Indian team fine-tuned their skills under the watchful eyes of the coach Rahul Dravid.

Australian players were also seen sweating hard in the middle. Pat Cummins inspected the pith and had an interaction with the curator.

