Minimum temperature in Hyderabad on rise

Minimum temperature in the city settles at 20.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning, a notch above the month’s average.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:38 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabadis woke up to a pleasant Tuesday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 20.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the month’s average. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 56 per cent.

According to the India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad (IMD-H), the maximum temperature was recorded at 29.6 degrees Celsius. This reading was just two notches below the month’s average.

Meanwhile, with a minimum temperature of 19.5 degrees Celsius, West Maredpally recorded the lowest in the city, followed by Trimulgherry and parts of Secunderabad and Musheerabad.

The weather department has forecast a partly cloudy sky with haze for Wednesday with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 29 and 19 degrees Celsius respectively. After November 25, the minimum temperature will start dipping again, the forecast says.