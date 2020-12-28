Hexagon opens AI community centre in Hyderabad

The centre will cover more than 350 students every year across multiple batches and has been established at a cost of Rs 64 lakh

Hyderabad: Technology provider company Hexagon Capability Centre India (HCCI) has launched HexArt Institute, an Artificial Intelligence Community Centre in Hyderabad on Monday. The centre will cover more than 350 students every year across multiple batches and has been established at a cost of Rs 64 lakh. The institute incorporates state-of-the-art infrastructure, IT hardware and software and a well-designed curriculum. HCCI will invest further Rs 30 lakh year-on-year to manage the AI community centre.

The purpose of HexArt is to democratize AI knowledge cum skill to the masses, and to provide free education on AI to the community. The fundamental and advanced level courses are designed for students from Class 8 to Class 12 and senior engineering graduate respectively. Nasscom Foundation, the CSR partner for this endeavour, brought in their expertise of setting up learning centres. They also onboarded Li2 Technologies as implementation partners to design and execute the courses along with administrative responsibilities.

The courses and certification programmes at HexArt Institute have been specifically designed by industry professionals and it will encourage students to engage in self-learning, innovations, and inventions. The 2,000 sq ft, air-conditioned and fully equipped facility at Mehdipatnam is now open to residents of Hyderabad and Telangana.

Telangana IT department principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan, who inaugurated the setup, commented that “2020 is commemorated in Telangana as the year of AI and it will be a key focus for the coming year and beyond as well. It is critical that we build a strong talent pool and AI is going to play a key role. I fully appreciate Hexagon’s contribution in fuelling the community level growth for futuristic technology.”

Announcing the opening of the HexArt Institute, Navaneet Mishra, VP and General Manager, HCCI, said, “The goal of AI community centre is to empower and upskill the next generation of youth with AI skills. We need to make AI pervasive to compete and succeed in today’s world. As the oldest MNC in Hyderabad, we are committed towards building the state’s talent community, and advance their growth.”

Earlier this year, HCCI signed an MoU with the Government of Telangana. The company is more than happy to contribute towards the government’s commitment to sustain and grow the AI knowledge base in the city and state, Mishra added.

