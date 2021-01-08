High Court vacates stay on HCA leagues, Union Bank to play in Group A

As per the HC order, the Union Bank of India/erstwhile Andhra Bank will be included in the Group A category forthwith

Hyderabad: Justice Challa Kodandaram of the Telangana High Court on Friday directed the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) to include the Union Bank of India team in Group-A league matches.

The judge passed this order in a case filed by Union Bank of India as an urgent case. The HCA secretary R Vijayanand made a special mention urging the court to vacate the stay granted earlier.

The HCA counsel told the court that it would accommodate the Union Bank of India Cricket Team in Group D League. The HCA Counsel pointed out that the Union Bank of India was in Group A, but it changed its name to “Team Kum Cricket Club” and therefore it could not be accommodated.

However, the Bank counsel argued that it was a misnomer as there are no Group D league matches. All these groups were to be formulated by the Apex Council which had formed only three groups – Group A, Group B and Group C and as such there was no Group D. The undertaking given by the secretary that they would include the team in Group D was beyond his powers. The counsel also told the court that as per bank records, it had not made any request to change its name to “Team Kum Cricket Club” and that such letter appears to have been forged.

The judge questioned the HCA that when the then Andhra Bank was included in Group A for 2019-20 as a topper, then what was the difficulty in continuing with the same position. Further the court orally observed that when Andhra Bank was merged with Union Bank of India by way of a Parliament Act, automatically Union Bank of India steps into the shoes of Andhra Bank. “In any case, keeping in view the utility of sports and also the submission of HCA that they would be willing to abide by the orders of the Court by including the said team in Group-D”, Justice Kodandaram said.

Meanwhile, Vijayanand, in a press note, said the three-day leagues will resume from next week. He has issued a letter to joint secretary Naresh Sharma, who is in charge of the league, to this effect.

Former Ranji player and coach Kiran Kumar said the team is very happy that they will be allowed to play in the leagues again under the banner of Union Bank of India. “It is a nice feeling. We have already submitted the players’ list to the association,’’ he said.

