High power committee visits EMRI facility in Hyderabad

The team held a meeting with the Dial 100 officers and went around the facility and studied the implementation, functioning and structure of Dial 100 emergency response mechanism in place in the State

By | Published: 11:24 pm

Hyderabad: A high power committee for women safety comprising IAS and IPS officers of the State visited the Dial 100 facility managed by GVK EMRI on Thursday. The members of the committee included Smita Sabharwal, Secretary to Chief Minister, Christina Z Chongthu, Secretary to Government and Commissioner, Tribal welfare Department, Yogita Rana, Commissioner, Scheduled Castes Development Department, V Karuna, Commissioner, Public Health& Family Welfare, Priyankaa Varghese, OSD to Chief Minister, D Divya, Special Secretary, WCD&SC Department, and Commissioner, WCD&SC, Sumathi, DIG, WSW and Sweta Mohanty, Hyderabad Collector.

The team held a meeting with the Dial 100 officers and went around the facility and studied the implementation, functioning and structure of Dial 100 emergency response mechanism in place in the State.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .