HiLife exhibition: Luxurious ensembles, accessories for brides-to-be

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:32 PM, Sun - 10 July 22

Hyderabad: Actors Spandana Palli and Chandini Bhagwanani, besides city models and fashion enthusiasts graced the preview event of the upcoming fashion exhibition ‘HiLife Brides’.

Brides always have a dreamy picture of their weddings and that embarks them on a journey to look for the best outfits and accessories, and feel ethereal. Well, that’s how much time and effort it takes to curate exclusively for each one of them. That’s why HiLife Brides is here to make it your shopping experience effortless with the most fashionable, upgraded and designer series of bridal jewellery, apparel, accessories and more on offer under one roof.

The brand is all set to bring in the wedding vibe for brides with an exclusive showcase from July 21 to 23 at HICC-Novotel, HITEC City.

The one-of-its-kind exhibition, with a display of an exquisite range of wedding and bridal fashion including dresses, saris, jewellery and essentials, besides fashion and lifestyle products, ‘HiLife Brides’ will have an exclusive avenue of bridal ensemble designers, jewellers, fashion labels, wedding essential providers, and a separate avenue for fashion and lifestyle designers and more.