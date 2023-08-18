Himachal Pradesh And Its Landslide Concerns | Himachal Pradesh Floods | Himachal Pradesh Rains

As the monsoon clouds rolled in, Himachal Pradesh found itself grappling with a mounting challenge – an upswing in landslides.
Hyderabad: As the monsoon clouds rolled in, Himachal Pradesh found itself grappling with a mounting challenge – an upswing in landslides. According to data sourced from the state’s emergency operation center, a staggering 113 landslides have been documented over a span of 55 days. This raises concerns as the region has experienced a six-fold increase in major landslide incidents compared to previous years.