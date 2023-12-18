Himateja’s double ton powers Secunderabad XI to 436/8 in HCA Senior Men’s Zonals Multi-Day tournament

After restricting Combined Districts XI to 259 in their first innings, Secunderabad XI rode on Himatej’s big double ton and Mayank Gupta’s 95-run knock and declared their innings with a lead of 177 runs

Hyderabad: K Himateja hit 236 runs to power Secunderabad XI to a massive 436/8 on the second day of the HCA Senior Men’s Zonals Multi-Day tournament in Hyderabad on Monday.

After restricting Combined Districts XI to 259 in their first innings, Secunderabad XI rode on Himatej’s big double ton and Mayank Gupta’s 95-run knock and declared their innings with a lead of 177 runs. For Combined District XI, T Arun Kumar picked up five wickets. Combined District XI later were at 34/0 at stumps.

Brief Scores: Rest XI 419 in 110 overs (Mir Jaweed Ali 156, Ishan Sharma 53; CV Milind 3/47, Saketh Sairam 3/95, Ajay Dev Goud 3/64) vs Hyderabad XI 255/1 in 51 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 109, K Krithik Reddy 113 batting);

Combined District XI 259 & 34/0 in 13 overs vs Secunderabad XI 436/8 decl in 93 overs (P Nitish Reddy 60, K Himateja 236, Mayank Gupta 95; T Arun Kumar 5/52.

C Division institutions league: National Insurance 129 in 39 overs (Sai Prasad 6/19) lost to GHMC 132/4 in 16.5 overs (Umakant 70no); OMC 311 in 34.1 overs (Tarun B 75, Sathi Babu 4/53) bt IDL 152 in 24 overs;

C Division one-day league: SUCC 101 in 40.1 overs (Mohd Owais Abbas 3/11) lost to Red Hills CC 103/4 in 19.4 overs; Universal CC 93 in 22.5 overs (Kashyap Patel 3/35, Sudeep 3/1) lost to Secunderabad Club 96/1 in 13.1 overs (Avish Chaddha 51no); Sungrace CC 295/5 in 50 overs (Arjun Patel 54, A Bharat 108; Md Sohail 3/34) bt ML Jaisimha CC 243 in 43.3 overs (Premnath Reddy 88); AB Colony CC 225/8 in 40 overs ( A Vishnu 59, Abdullah Wajih 58; Mirza Maqbool Baig 4/33) lost to Nizam CC 228/5 in 35.1 overs (Mirza Maqbool Baig 78no); Cosmos CC 198/9 in 44.1 overs (Labh Jain 74, Vishu 3/28) bt Noble CC 165.