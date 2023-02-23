Historian Ramachandra Guha to speak in Hyderabad on Feb 24

In the event, Guha will speak on the challenges confronting a historian documenting the relatively recent past and will narrate his own experiences, especially post-Independence

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:10 PM, Thu - 23 February 23

Hyderabad: Renowned historian and biographer Ramachandra Guha will be arriving in the city to speak about ‘The Challenges of Contemporary History’ at Vidyaranya High School on Friday. Manthan, a city-based organization, will be hosting the event at the school from 6.30 pm onwards.

In the event, Guha will speak on the challenges confronting a historian documenting the relatively recent past and will narrate his own experiences, especially post-Independence. He will also be speaking of the primary sources available to the student of contemporary history, and the biases they must be aware of.

Guha is also an environmentalist, writer, and public intellectual whose research interests include social, political, contemporary, environmental, and cricket history, and the field of economics. He has authored books like ‘India after Gandhi’, ‘Gandhi before India’, ‘A corner of a foreign field’, and many other critically-acclaimed books.