T-Hub incubated start-up, Denaurlen organises road show

Denaurlen also organised a flash mob, where 60 students from Anurag University danced sporting the same colour t-shirts, which was followed by a parade of 10 horses

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:24 PM, Thu - 23 February 23

Hyderabad: T-Hub incubated start-up, Denaurlen organised a roadshow event on Thursday at Madhapur. The show was organised as part of the 3C (Create, Collaborate and Conquer) Festival.

Denaurlen also organised a flash mob, where 60 students from Anurag University danced sporting the same colour t-shirts, which was followed by a parade of 10 horses.

About 15 sports bikes rallied one after the other, and the team went around on the road, and 15-plus premium luxury cars from the members of the Club GT Hyderabad paraded around in Hyderabad and then raced.

The Club GT Hyderabad was the first supercar club owners’ group to showcase these cars in Hyderabad.