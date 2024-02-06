TSDCA busts unlicensed medical shop in Ramanthapur, seizes drugs valued at Rs. 3.05 lakh

The medical shop was being run by P. Shailaja in Sri Sai Clinic at Sharadha Nagar, Ramanthapur, Medchal-Malkajgiri district and selling drugs unlawfully without a drug license.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 February 2024, 03:51 PM

Hyderabad: The TS Drug Control Administration (TSDCA) conducted raids at a clinic in Ramanthapur, which was illegally operating a medical shop without any drug license and seized stocks of medicine worth Rs. 3.05 lakh.

The medical shop was being run by P. Shailaja in Sri Sai Clinic at Sharadha Nagar, Ramanthapur, Medchal-Malkajgiri district and selling drugs unlawfully without a drug license. Over 50 varieties of medicines that were related to higher generation antibiotics, abortifacient drugs, IV fluids, anti-diabetic drugs, anti-fungal drugs, anti-hypertensive drugs, analgesics, anti-ulcer drugs, cough syrups etc. were found stocked for sale at the premises.

In another related drugs seizure, the drug inspectors from TSDCA raided a medical shop at Limba village, Kuntala mandal, Nirmal district, which was also being operated illegally without drug license and seized stocks of medicine worth Rs. One lakh.

The medical shop was being illegally run by Mamulla Jeevan in the village and during the course of the raids, the drug inspectors seized 125 varieties of medicines that were stocked for sale. Most of the stocked drugs were antibiotics, injections, steroids, analgesics, anti ulcer drugs, cough syrups etc. are found stocked for sale at the premises.

The DCA officers have lifted samples from the both the illegal medical shops in Ramanthapur and Limba village in Nirmal and sent them for analysis. Further investigation shall be carried out and action shall be taken as per the law against all the offenders, DG, TSDCA, V B Kamalasan Reddy added.