Lane where tech skilling takes centre stage

Ameerpet’s coaching centres teach everything in the digital landscape

By Epsita Gunti Published Date - 6 April 2024, 09:38 PM

Hyderabad: It is not just another chaotic lane with perpetual traffic. It is where learning takes centre stage and dreams of thousands of professionals have come true. No matter where you look — be it a multi-story building, an electric pole, or even a chai stall — you will find banners and posters advertising an array of courses. No matter which student you interact with, you will hear them talk for hours about the trends in the job market.

Over the years, Ameerpet in Hyderabad has carved a niche for itself with its multiple coaching centres that teach everything there is to learn in the digital landscape. From basic programming languages to the intricacies of developing and testing domains, the tech gurus in these compact makeshift classrooms will teach you everything. These classes have benefited so many that students now playfully refer to this lane as their ‘real college’.

“I come from Mahbubnagar and studied BTech in Hyderabad. I graduated during Covid so there were no placements. To get a job, I need command of a domain. I am learning SQL here because my friends recommended doing this course,” shays T Sai Charan, who is in the last leg of his course. Most coaching centres also offer to set up job interviews and clear certification exams after course completion. Many believe this is an added advantage, which attracts students and assures parents.

Although there are still many offline classes, the number of coaching centres offering online lessons has increased post-pandemic. Either way, the compact classrooms and experienced trainers here are the backbones of technical upskilling of the workforce in the city. Some people may have complaints like the trainers are not experienced in the industry or that their English is not polished. But they are experienced in teaching and that is what matters,” says Rama Krishna, a trainer at IT Solutions.

Every few years the courses in demand here change according to the requirements in the professional world. There are also spoken English and personality development classes that continue to rake in students. Noticeably, amid the hustle and bustle, there is a sense of camaraderie that pervades Ameerpet. Students from different backgrounds and walks of life come together, bound by a common purpose – the pursuit of knowledge in the technology world and