HMR to increase Metro Rail frequency in view of India-New Zealand match on Wednesday

Hyderabad Metro Rail has announced that in Corridor-3, trains will be operated with five minutes frequency instead of seven minutes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:50 PM, Tue - 17 January 23

Hyderabad: In view of one day international cricket match between India and New Zealand at Uppal stadium on Wednesday, the Hyderabad Metro Rail has announced that in Corridor-3, trains will be operated with five minutes frequency instead of seven minutes between 11 am to 4 pm, and with four minutes frequency between 4 pm to 10 pm.

Also, two trains will be kept standby at Nagole and if there is any crowd after 9 pm, additional trains will be operated.

In the stadium station, ten counters will be operated with five counters each side, instead of four counters. In NGRI station also, five counters will be operated in addition to the normal two counters. The baggage scanning will be done on both sides with additional security in the stadium station.

Additional security arrangements will be made at Nagole, Uppal, Stadium & NGRI stations, the HMR said.