Political environment in Telangana will change if BRS wins majority seats: Pocharam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 March 2024, 09:14 PM

File Photo

Sangareddy: Former Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy has said the political environment in Telangana will dramatically change if the Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) wins 10 to 12 Lok Sabha seats in the coming general elections.

Addressing the party cadre of the Andole assembly segment on Friday, Srinivas Reddy said the people were realising that they made a mistake by voting for Congress. Reddy alleged that the Congress misled people by making 420 promises, but they could not fulfill any of them.

He said the Congress government would need nearly Rs 3 lakh crore annually to fulfil the promises. This was higher than Telangana’s budget. He said the Congress government has not even released a single rupee towards the implementation of these schemes so far.

Party Zaheerabad candidate Gali Anil Kumar has called upon the party cadre to work hard at ground level to ensure the party wins the seat. Kumar has vowed to become a voice for the people of Zaheerabad in Lok Sabha by raising various issues in the area. Former Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran has said that some leaders were switching loyalties just to protect their properties. However, he has said that the cadre remained with the Party. ZP Chairperson P Manjusri and others were present.