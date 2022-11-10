Home Minister Mahmood Ali inaugurates TSSP Convention Centre in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:59 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohd. Mahmood Ali inaugurated the Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) Convention Centre, in the presence of Director General of Police (DGP) M.Mahender Reddy, at Yousufguda on Thursday.

The 1000-seating capacity convention centre spread over 2 acre site at the TSSP first battalion, was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs.8 crore. It has a parking space which could accommodate about 1,000 vehicles.

Home Department Principal Secretary Ravi Gupta, Additional DG, TSSP, Abhilasha Bisht and Additional DG, ACB, Anjani Kumar were present.