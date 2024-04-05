National Film Festival Montage ’24 conducted by St Mary’s College

The film festival saw 91 entries in 3 categories - Short films, Documentaries and Animation, which were showcased.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 April 2024, 03:03 PM

Montage

Hyderabad: St. Mary’s College, Yousufguda, successfully conducted the seventh edition of ‘Montage 24 – National Film Festival,’ here on Thursday.

The film festival saw 91 entries in 3 categories – Short films, Documentaries and Animation, which were showcased. In a wonderful opportunity to participants to showcase their skills in film making, filmmakers from across 15 Indian States took part in the film festival.

A three-member jury comprising of eminent filmmakers chose the winners of the festival, as the audience were treated to an array of excellent films.

Popular Telugu film directors KV Anudeep, Ajay Bhupathi and Karthik Rathnam attended the film festival as chief guests.