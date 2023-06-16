Honda India Power launches special seasonal discount offers

HIPP has unveiled ‘Honda Win-Win Offer’, a range of seasonal discounts on its line-up of portable generator models

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:52 PM, Fri - 16 June 23

HIPP has unveiled ‘Honda Win-Win Offer’, a range of seasonal discounts on its line-up of portable generator models

Hyderabad: Honda India Power Products Limited (HIPP) has unveiled ‘Honda Win-Win Offer’, a range of seasonal discounts on its line-up of portable generator models. Customers can avail the special offers and rewards throughout the high-demand generator seasons from June 15 to August 31, HIPP in a press release said.

As part of the ‘Honda Win-Win Offer’, customers can avail an exclusive discount ranging from Rs 2, 000 to Rs, 14, 500 on MRP on the generator they choose to purchase. The special offer also has instant gratification including a scratch guard and exciting gift on the spot.

The Win-Win offer comes with assured prizes like iPhone 14, 32-inches LED TV and many more exciting prizes, the press release said.

All customers who purchased a generator from HIPP’s network of authorized dealer outlets or through online from HIPP website will gain access to the benefits. For assistance, customers can call Honda’s toll-free number 1800-11-2323 for details or visit www.hondaindiapower.com