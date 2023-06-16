Hyderabad: CM KCR receives President Draupadi Murmu

CM KCR welcomed the President, who arrived here on a two-day visit offering a shawl and a bouquet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:44 PM, Fri - 16 June 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao received President Draupadi Murmu at the Begumpet airport on Friday. He welcomed the President, who arrived here on a two-day visit offering a shawl and a bouquet.

His cabinet colleagues Mahmood Ali, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Sabitha Indra Reddy, Satyavati Rathod and Ch Malla Reddy, MP Joginapalli Santosh Kumar, MLCs Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Madhusudana Chari and others joined him in welcoming the President.

Chief Minister introduced ministers, public representatives and officials to the President.

Also Read President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Hyderabad on two-day visit