| Horse Racing Arthur And Samrat Shine In Trials At Malakpet Race Course

Horse Racing: Arthur and Samrat shine in trials at Malakpet Race Course

Arthur and Samrat moved well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday morning.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:13 PM, Sat - 3 December 22

Representational Image

Arthur and Samrat moved well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday morning.

SAND

600m:

Black Opal (Deepak Singh) 47, moved well.

800m:

Briar Ridge (Santhosh Raj) 1-1, 600/45, moved well. Only My Way (Aneel) 1-0, 600/46, well in hand. Beauty Blaze (Santhosh Raj) 1-3, 600/48, handy. Flaming Falcon (B Nikhil) 1-3, 600/48, moved freely.

Maximum Glamour (Deepak Singh) 1-1, 600/47, handy. Trump Star (AA Vikrant) 1-2, 600/48, moved well. Ice Blue (RS Jodha) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Nkalanzinzi (RB) & Planet Super (Aneel) 1-2, 600/48, moved together. Its On (RB) & Big Boy (Dhanu Singh) 1-0, 600/46, former finished 1L in front. Barbet (RB) & Arnaz (RB) 1-2, 600/46, moved together.

1000m:

Samrat (Mohith Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, good.

NRI Angel (RB) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, strode out well.

Arthur (Gaurav Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, looks well.