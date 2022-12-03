Horse Racing: Arthur and Samrat shine in trials at Malakpet Race Course

Arthur and Samrat moved well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday morning.
Hyderabad: Arthur and Samrat moved well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday morning.
SAND
600m:
Black Opal (Deepak Singh) 47, moved well.
800m:
Briar Ridge (Santhosh Raj) 1-1, 600/45, moved well. Only My Way (Aneel) 1-0, 600/46, well in hand. Beauty Blaze (Santhosh Raj) 1-3, 600/48, handy. Flaming Falcon (B Nikhil) 1-3, 600/48, moved freely.
Maximum Glamour (Deepak Singh) 1-1, 600/47, handy. Trump Star (AA Vikrant) 1-2, 600/48, moved well. Ice Blue (RS Jodha) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Nkalanzinzi (RB) & Planet Super (Aneel) 1-2, 600/48, moved together. Its On (RB) & Big Boy (Dhanu Singh) 1-0, 600/46, former finished 1L in front. Barbet (RB) & Arnaz (RB) 1-2, 600/46, moved together.
1000m:
Samrat (Mohith Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, good.
NRI Angel (RB) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, strode out well.
Arthur (Gaurav Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, looks well.