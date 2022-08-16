Horse Racing: Ashwa Morocco, Cash Register, Princess Daka impress in trials

Published Date - 05:48 PM, Tue - 16 August 22

Hyderabad: Ashwa Morocco, Cash Register, Princess Daka, NRI Millennium, Silk impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Tuesday morning.

SAND:

600m:

Watch My Stride (Rohit Kumar) 48, moved freely. Kachnar (RB) &

Pancho (Rafique Sk) 47, moved together, former outside.

800m:

Arabian Queen (RB) 1-3, 600/45, moved easy. Wallop And Gallop (Deepak Singh) 1-3, 600/47, maintains form. Hero Of The East (Abhay Singh) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Picture Me (Deepak Singh) 1-3, 600/47, handy.

Makhtoob (RB) 1-0, 600/43, more on hand. Juramento (Rohit Kumar) 1-2, 600/46, handy. Fly To The Stars (P Ajeeth K) 1-3, 600/48, moved easy.

Sweet Whisper (Nakhat Singh) 1-4, 600/48, moved freely. Creative Force (Mohith Singh) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Star Cruise (Aneel) & Golden Inzio (Kuldeep Singh) 59, 600/45, pair finished level.

1000m:

Above The Law (RB) & Southern Act (RB) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, pair worked well. Cash Register (P Ajeeth K) 1-12, 800/55, 600/42, cought the eye. Doe A Deer (Uday Kiran) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, shaped well. NRI Vision (Koushik) 1-15, 800/58, 600/45, strode out well. Hot Seat (Khurshad Alam) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/45, moved well. Roshanara (Khurshad Alam) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Black Auster (RB) & Pinatubo (Mohith Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, former moved well. Happy Go Lucky (Koushik) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, strode out well. Princess Daka (Madhu Babu) 1-13, 800/59, 600/44, maintains form. Kancha (Abhay Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, looks well. Amalfitana (RB) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/48, handy. NRI Millennium (RB) 1-13, 800/58, 600/43, pleased. Icicle (Deepak Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, fit and well. NRI Superpower (Abhay Singh) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45, strode out well.

Silk (BR Kumar) 1-14, 800/57, 600/43, a speedy display. Redeem Our Pledge (P Ajeeth K) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, worked well. Ashwa Morocco (RB) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, impressed. Miss Little Angel (Koushik) & NRI Sport (BR Kumar) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, a fit pair. Show Me Your Walk (Rohit Kumar) & Crimson Rose (Rafique Sk) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, pair moved well.

NOTED ON MONDAY 15-8-22

SAND:

600m:

Knight Templar (RB) (From 1000/400) 47, moved easy. Black Auster (Mohith Singh) & Nishaan (Dhanu Singh) 47.5, pair moved easy.

800m:

NRI Angel (BR Kumar) & City Of Hustle (Koushik) 58, 600/44, pair moved neck and neck. Saffron Art (K Mukesh) (From 1200/400) 1-0, eased up. Juramento (Abhay Singh) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Skipton (K Mukesh) (From 1200/400) 1-2, moved easy.

1000m:

Creative Force (Mohith Singh) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/44, handy. Pinatubo (Mohith Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, well in hand. Kesariya Balam (Abhay Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45, more on hand. Ashwa Bravo (Gaurav Singh) 1-12, 800/56, 600/42, an outstanding display. Wandring Warrior (Ishwar Singh) & 3y-(Saamidd/Rich Princess) (Mohith Singh) 1-16, 800/59, 600/44, pair well in hand. Alabama (P Vikram) & Malahat (Dhanu Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair moved well. Dream Station (Rohit Kumar) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, fit and well. Papal Decree (Rafique Sk) 1-13, 800/58, 600/44, impressed. Pleroma (Abhay Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, maintains form. Samrat (Mohit Singh) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, pleased. Exclusive Luck (Abhay Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good.