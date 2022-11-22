Horse Racing: Ballerina, Scramjet, Bangor On Dee shine in trials

Ballerina, Scramjet, Bangor On Dee and Bugsy pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:55 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

Hyderabad: Ballerina, Scramjet, Bangor On Dee and Bugsy pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Tuesday morning.

SAND

800m:

Hoping Cloud (Mohith Singh) 1-0, 600/45, well in hand. Reining Queen (P Ajeeth K) 1-2, 600/46, well in hand. Trump Star (Deepak Singh) 1-0, 600/47,handy. Cabello (RB) & Bold Beauty (Santhosh Raj) 1-2, 600/47, pair handy. Amyra (Rafique Sk) & Red Snaper (K Mukesh) 58, 600/44, former moved well. Hugh Capet (Dhanu Singh) & Burgundy Black (B Nikhil) 1-0, 600/46, pair handy.

1000m:

Exclusive Luck (Md Ismail) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, moved well.

Despang (Surya Prakash) 1-13, 800/57, 600/45, worked well.

Planet Royale (Aneel) & Sea Of Class (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair moved well. Commanding Knight (Santhosh Raj) & Flamingo Fame (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former shaped well. Bangor On Dee (Rafique Sk) &Malibu (K Mukesh) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, former to note. Humanitarian (Kiran Naidu) & Barbet (Dhanu Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair well in hand. Precious Gift (Santhosh Raj) & Cosmic Run (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair finished level. Nkalanzinzi (Aneel) & Ikra (Apprentice) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair not extended. 2y-(Sedgefield/Albeed) (Aneel) & Star Cruise (RB) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/47, pair handy. Carlisle (Rafique Sk) & Ayr (K Mukesh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, former moved well. Ok Boss (Khurshad Alam) & Hot Seat (Md Ismail) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair well in hand. Spectacular Cruise (AA Vikrant) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved easy. Bugsy (Surya Prakash) 1-12, 800/58, 600/44, good. Ballerina (Santhosh Raj) & Scramjet (RB) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, a fit pair. Baisa (Dhanu Singh) & Malaala (Kiran Naidu) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former maintains form.