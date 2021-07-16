Horse Racing: Ashwa Raudee, Siyavash impress in trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:45 pm

Hyderabad: Ashwa Raudee, Siyavash, Ashwa Bravo, Ashwa Yashobali and Mirana impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Friday morning.

SAND:

600m:

Key To Time (G Naresh) 47, moved easy. That’s My Speed (RB) 46, handy. Best Buddy (Bopanna) 47, moved well. Alluri’s Pride (RB) 45, handy. Proud Legacy (RB) 46, moved easy. Dream Jewel (RB) 47, moved freely. Grand Finale (AA Vikrant) 48, moved easy.

800m:

Aibak (G Naresh) & Mt Davidson (R Ajinkya) 59, 600/45, moved together. The Prospect (Deepak Singh) 1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Castle Rock (G Naresh) 58, 600/44, note. Icicle (Deepak Singh) 1-3, 600/45, handy. Dancing Doll (Ajit Singh) 58, 600/44, good. Days Of Reckoning (Deepak Singh) 1-2, 600/46, handy. Let It Be Me (RB) 1-3, 600/46, moved well. Burano (Ashhad Asbar) 1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Star Babe (Koushik) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Lifetime (Surya Prakash) 58, 600/44, speedy. Despang (P Ajeeth K) (From 1200/400) 1-1, moved easy. Gusty Note (AA Vikrant) 59, 600/43, note. Charcoal (RB) & Horse O’ War (RB) 59, 600/43, pair shaped well.

1000m:

New Look (Trainer) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, moved well. Equitas (Ajit Singh) & Felix Flame (RB) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, former moved well. Golden Lady (Trainer) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good. Moondancer (Trainer) 1-16, 800/59, 600/44, strode out well. Look Of Love (Apprentice) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, shaped well. Lagos (Deepak Singh) & Incredulous (Apprentice) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, pair moved easy. Ashwa Raudee (Ashhad Asbar) & Siyavash (RB) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, a fit pair. Havelock Cruise (Deepak Singh) 1-16, 800/58 600/44, looks well. Horus (Deepak Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, good. Ashwa Bravo (Ashad Asbar) & Ashwa Yashobali (RB) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pair impressed. Ashwa Arjun (RB) & Fatuma (Ashhad Asbar) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair moved well.

1200m:

Whiskey Martini (RB) 1-34, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/44, strode out well. Agni (Deepak Singh) 1-32, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/43, handy. Polonsky (RB) 1-33, (From 1200/600) 46, strode out well. Mirana (RB) 1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pleased. City Of Fusion (RB) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, shaped well. Knotty Dancer (AA Vikrant) & Costello (RB) 1-32, 1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, former moved well. That’s My Way (G Naresh) & Hashtag (Apprentice) 1-34, 1000/1-17, 800/1-0, 600/45, former finished 2L in front. Explosive (RB) & Chuckit (RB) 1-33, 1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair finished level. Ashwa Sultan (Ashhad Asbar) & Ashwa Jauhar (RB) 1-32, 1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair moved neck and neck. Gray Hawk (Ajit Singh) &

Magic Mark (RB) 1-33, 1000/1-16, 800/59, 600/45, pair moved well.

1400m:

Victory Parade (Deepak Singh) & Shaquille (AA Vikrant) 1-46, 1200/1-30, 1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/47, former showed out.

